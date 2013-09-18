FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to create new health firm, headed by Genentech chairman
September 18, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Google to create new health firm, headed by Genentech chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Google Inc said it plans to set up a new company called Calico, headed by Apple Inc and Genentech Chairman Art Levinson, to develop technologies to tackle health issues related to aging.

Google Chief Executive Larry Page said in a Web posting on Wednesday that the new company appeared to diverge from “what Google does today.”

“Don’t be surprised if we invest in projects that seem strange or speculative compared with our existing Internet businesses,” he wrote on his Google+ profile. “And please remember that new investments like this are very small by comparison to our core business.”

