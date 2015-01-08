FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Google Capital invests in Indian property website Commonfloor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian property search website Commonfloor.com has received funding from Google Capital, an equity fund backed by Google Inc, the online portal said in a statement on Thursday.

Commonfloor will invest the funds in product technology and marketing, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Sumit Jain, told Reuters.

The companies did not disclose the amount.

Foreign investors including Japan’s Softbank Corp and News Corp have invested more than $100 million in Indian property portals over the last couple of months. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
