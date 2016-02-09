FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google CEO Pichai receives stock grant
February 9, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Google CEO Pichai receives stock grant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received a grant for 273,328 Class C Google stock units, according to a regulatory filing by Google parent company Alphabet Inc .

In addition to the Feb. 3 grant for the class C Google stock units, Pichai on the same day sold 375 Class A common shares at a price of $786.28 each, and sold 3,625 Class C capital stock at a price of $768.84 each, the filing said. (1.usa.gov/1PhAHCI). (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

