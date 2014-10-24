FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's Pichai to oversee major products and services -blog
October 24, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Google's Pichai to oversee major products and services -blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Google Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Page has put Sundar Pichai, one of his key lieutenants, in charge of the Internet company’s products, according to technology blog Re/code.

The India-born executive will have oversight over products such as search, maps, Google+, commerce, advertising and infrastructure. Six executives who previously reported to Page, including the heads of research, social media and search, will now report to Pichai, Re/code reported citing an internal memo.

The move puts Pichai in charge of many of Google’s key services, including its core search and advertising units.

Pichai, who has risen rapidly through the ranks since joining Google in 2004, is viewed by many industry insiders as potential CEO material. (Reporting by Edwin Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)

