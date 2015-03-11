Google launches cloud service for 'cold data'

March 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc introduced a cloud storage service for users to store “cold data” and access it much faster than traditional services.

Organizations now churn out a vast amount of data, all of which they don’t need immediately but would like to retain for future use.

Google Cloud Storage Nearline will let users access stored data in about three seconds and will charge them 1 cent per gigabyte of data at rest, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1MthuMn)

Amazon.com Inc’s cloud service Amazon Web Services offers a similarly priced service called Glacier. But the service takes three-five hours to prepare data for download.

Google listed data storage providers such as Symantec Corp , NetApp Inc and Iron Mountain Inc as partners for the new service. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)