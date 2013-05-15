FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Copyright owners can't sue Google's YouTube as a group - judge
May 15, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Copyright owners can't sue Google's YouTube as a group - judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the day of the decision in first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied class-action status to copyright owners suing Google Inc over the use of material posted on YouTube without their permission.

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan denied a motion to certify a class of copyright owners in a long-running lawsuit over videos and music posted to popular website. The case ran in parallel with a $1 billion lawsuit by Viacom Inc filed in 2007.

One part of the proposed class would have included any copyright owner whose allegedly infringed videos were blocked by YouTube after it received a so-called takedown notice and blocked it.

Another part of the proposed class covered music publishers whose compositions were allowed to be used on YouTube without proper permission. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

