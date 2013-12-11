FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google doubles Taiwan data centre investment to $600 million
December 11, 2013

Google doubles Taiwan data centre investment to $600 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHANGHUA, Taiwan, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc said on Wednesday it will double its planned investment to $600 million for its data centre in Taiwan to cater to the world’s fastest growing technology consumer markets.

“While we’ve been busy building, the growth in Asia’s Internet has been amazing. The number of Internet users in India doubled, from 100 million to 200 million. It took six years to achieve that milestone in the U.S.,” Google’s vice president of data centres, Joe Kava said in a statement.

“And this growth probably won’t slow for some time, since the majority of people that have yet to come online also happen to live in Asia,” he said.

Google is opening the data centre in central Taiwan later on Wednesday. It is opening another one in Singapore. These two are Google’s first two data centres in Asia.

