FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google says Docs, Drive facing disruptions
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Google says Docs, Drive facing disruptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Google Inc said some of its services including Drive and Docs were facing disruptions.

Google’s status page showed that its file-sharing services such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Classroom were facing disruptions.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly," the company said on its page at 2:55 p.m. ET. (bit.ly/1hsgVC3)

Google, which has now morphed into holding company Alphabet Inc, also acknowledged the disruption in a tweet on its Docs page, adding that it was working on it. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.