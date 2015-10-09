FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google says Docs, Drive disruption resolved
October 9, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google says Docs, Drive disruption resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts to say services are back up)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Some of Google Inc’s services, including Drive and Docs, which were facing disruptions for a few hours on Friday have been resolved, the company said.

Google’s status page had showed that its file-sharing services such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Classroom were facing disruptions.

"The problem with Google Drive should be resolved," the company said on an update to its page at 5:30 p.m. ET. (bit.ly/1hsgVC3)

Google, which has now morphed into holding company Alphabet Inc, also acknowledged the disruption in a tweet on its Docs page. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
