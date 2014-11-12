FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google's DoubleClick ad network suffers outage
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Google's DoubleClick ad network suffers outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s DoubleClick online advertisement service suffered an outage affecting many websites around the world, according to a report on tech blog The Next Web.

Ads on several websites using DoubleClick were blank or entire websites failed to load, starting at around 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the report said. (tnw.co/1yz9YHT)

Sites affected by the outage include the Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com and BBC.com.

Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, tweeted: "Enjoy your ad-free experience on usatoday.com right now, brought to you by Google!"

Founded in 1996, DoubleClick runs a digital marketplace that connects ad agencies, marketers and website publishers. Google acquired DoubleClick in 2007.

CNBC reported Google as saying it was aware of the problem and was working to resolve it.

Reuters was unable to reach Google and DoubleClick representatives for comment. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.