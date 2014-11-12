FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google's DoubleClick ad network back up after outage
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google's DoubleClick ad network back up after outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Google’s response)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Google Inc said its DoubleClick online advertisement service was back up after suffering an outage on Wednesday.

Ads on several websites using DoubleClick went blank or entire websites failed to load, starting at around 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), according to a report on tech blog The Next Web.(tnw.co/1yz9YHT)

Sites affected by the outage include the Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com and BBC.com.

“Our team has worked quickly to fix the software bug and DFP (DoubleClick for Publishers) is now back up and running, so our publisher partners can return to funding their content,” a Google spokeswoman wrote in an email to Reuters.

The outage hit websites around the world across video, display and mobile formats.

Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, tweeted: "Enjoy your ad-free experience on usatoday.com right now, brought to you by Google!"

Founded in 1996, DoubleClick runs a digital marketplace that connects ad agencies, marketers and website publishers. Google acquired DoubleClick in 2007.

Google shares were marginally down Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
