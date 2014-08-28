Google tests airborne drones to deliver goods

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Google Inc is developing airborne drones capable of flying on their own and delivering everything from candy to medicine, the Internet company said on Thursday.

The effort, which Google calls Project Wing, will take years of development to create a service with multiple vehicles flying multiple deliveries per day, Google said.

The project represents Google’s latest effort to expand its reach beyond Web pages and into the real world with projects including self-driving cars, solar-powered balloons and same-day home delivery services.

Google rival Amazon.com Inc announced plans last year to use aerial delivery drones for a service called “Prime Air.” (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Grant McCool)