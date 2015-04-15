EU antitrust chief to make statement at 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will make a statement around noon (1000 GMT) on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the EU’s executive, the European Commission said.

She is expected to accuse Google Inc of abusing its dominant position in Internet searches following five years of investigation of complaints by competitors.

The Re/code blog quoted what it said was an internal memo from the U.S. tech giant saying the Commission would issue a list of accusations, known as a Statement of Objections, which would focus on its ranking of searches for shopping sites. It would also launch an inquiry into the Android mobile platform.

Google and the Commission have declined comment. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)