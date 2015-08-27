Google says EU antitrust charges are unfounded

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Google, the world’s most popular Internet search engine, rejected on Thursday European Union antitrust charges that it abused its market power, saying they lacked any economic or legal basis.

“Economic data spanning more than a decade, an array of documents and statements from complainants all confirm that product search is robustly competitive,” Kent Walker, Google’s general counsel, wrote in a blog.

The comments came after the company submitted a document of more than 100 pages to counter the European Commission, which has accused Google of distorting search results to favour its shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)