EU says Google concessions in antitrust case not acceptable
December 20, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

EU says Google concessions in antitrust case not acceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Google’s revised proposals to settle an antitrust case are not acceptable, European Union competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.

“The latest offer as submitted by Google in October ... the latest proposals are not acceptable in the sense that they are not proposals that can eliminate our concerns regarding competition,” Almunia said in a Spanish radio interview, according to a partial transcript provided by the European Commission.

Google offered the concessions in a bid to end a three-year old investigation by the European Commission and avert a fine that could be as high as $5 billion for blocking competitors in search results.

