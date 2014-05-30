FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google makes webform for removal of search results after European ruling
May 30, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Google makes webform for removal of search results after European ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Google Inc on Thursday said it has made a webform for Europeans to request the removal of results from its search engine to comply with the recent top European court ruling that subjects have the “right to be forgotten.”

Google has already been receiving requests to remove objectionable personal information from its search engine after the Court of Justice of the European Union’s ruling that requires Internet search services remove information deemed “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant.”

“We’re creating an expert advisory committee to cultivate a public conversation about these issues,” a Google representative said in a statement.

Google will also work with data protection authorities and others as the company implements this ruling, the representative said. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

