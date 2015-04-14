FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to file antitrust charges against Google on Wednesday-reports
#U.S. Legal News
April 14, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

EU to file antitrust charges against Google on Wednesday-reports

Julia Fioretti, Francesco Guarascio, Tom Körkemeier

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will accuse Google on Wednesday of abusing its dominant position in Internet searches in Europe, stepping up its high profile five-year investigation of the company, the Financial Times and Dow Jones reported on Tuesday.

The EU’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will say on Wednesday that Google will soon be served with a statement of objections, or charge sheet, setting out how it breached competition law by diverting traffic from rivals to favour its own services, the FT said.

A European Commission spokesman declined comment on the reports.

Vestager, who is due to fly to the United States on Wednesday afternoon, will make a statement after the weekly meeting of all 28 EU commissioners in the morning, the FT said.

That followed a comment on Monday by another commissioner, digital economy chief Guenther Oettinger, who said Vestager would make a statement on Google in days.

Google did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Google faces fines of as much as $6.6 billion if the charges are proven. (additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York)

