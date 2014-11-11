FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google offers Fiber plan to small businesses in Kansas City
November 11, 2014

Google offers Fiber plan to small businesses in Kansas City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc said it is offering early access to its super-fast fiber-optic network for small businesses in certain areas in Kansas City, Kansas.

The search giant currently provides its Fiber service at a rate of up to $120 a month in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Fiber delivers internet speeds at 1 gigabit per second, as much as 100 times faster than the average U.S. network.

Google, which has a fiber network in Provo, Utah and is currently building one in Austin, Texas, said it does not have plans for providing Fiber to small businesses in other cities. (bit.ly/1syi1QP) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

