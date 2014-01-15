FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to appeal French fine over data privacy
January 15, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Google to appeal French fine over data privacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Google will appeal against a 150,000 euro ($205,300) fine issued by France’s data-protection watchdog over how user information is tracked and stored, the U.S. search engine said on Wednesday.

The privacy watchdog, known as CNIL, had objected to Google’s method of combining data collected on individual users across services such as YouTube, Gmail and social network Google+. The move towards broad storage was introduced by Google in March 2012 and combined 60 privacy policies into one.

“We’ve engaged fully with the CNIL throughout this process to explain our privacy policy and how it allows us to create simpler, more effective services,” a Google spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

“We’re now appealing their decision.”

