French regulator ups pressure on Google on "right to be forgotten"

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - France’s data protection regulator has ordered Google to remove information from all versions of its search engine, not just European ones, when users’ requested to scrub some results under the so-called “right to be forgotten”.

The move ratches up the pressure on Google a year after the European Court of Justice gave residents the ability to ask search engines to delete results that turn up under a search of their name when they were out of date, irrelevant or inflammatory.

Google has created an online form to request such de-listings, but only applies the changes to European versions of the website, not globally.

The CNIL in a statement on Friday said that if Google does not comply within 15 days, the regulator can move to impose sanctions on the company.

Google was not immediately available for comment.