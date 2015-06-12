FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French regulator ups pressure on Google on "right to be forgotten"
June 12, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

French regulator ups pressure on Google on "right to be forgotten"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - France’s data protection regulator has ordered Google to remove information from all versions of its search engine, not just European ones, when users’ requested to scrub some results under the so-called “right to be forgotten”.

The move ratches up the pressure on Google a year after the European Court of Justice gave residents the ability to ask search engines to delete results that turn up under a search of their name when they were out of date, irrelevant or inflammatory.

Google has created an online form to request such de-listings, but only applies the changes to European versions of the website, not globally.

The CNIL in a statement on Friday said that if Google does not comply within 15 days, the regulator can move to impose sanctions on the company.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

