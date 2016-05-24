Google says complies with French law, cooperating with authorities

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Google fully complies with French law and is cooperating with French authorities, a spokesman said on Tuesday in response to an ongoing raid at the group’s Paris headquarters.

“We are cooperating with the authorities to answer their questions,” said Al Verney, a spokesman for Google in Europe, in an email. “We comply fully with French law.”

French investigators raided Google’s Paris headquarters as part of a probe into tax evasion and money laundering, the financial prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)