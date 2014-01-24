FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's Gmail down for users around the world
January 24, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Google's Gmail down for users around the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s email service Gmail, used by hundreds of millions of people, went down for users across the globe on Friday morning.

Google was not immediately available for comment, and it was unclear what triggered the outage, which affected users in at least India, Britain and the United States. Several blogs including TechCrunch cited an outage in Europe as well, though Reuters was not immediately able to verify that.

Google’s “App Status” dashboard online, which tracks the state of various Google services, showed green lights across the board as of late Friday morning.

Users attempting to sign on saw a “temporary error” message and a brief note: “We’re sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.”

