Google to add medical details to health topic searches
February 10, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Google to add medical details to health topic searches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Google Inc said it would add a feature wherein online searches on health-related topics would display relevant medical details on the search page.

If a user searches for a topic such as "conjunctivitis", the page will pull up details such as symptoms, treatments, age factor and whether the condition is contagious, Google said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1zSukhy)

Google said it had worked with doctors to compile the data, which had been checked by its medical team and doctors at the Mayo Clinic for accuracy.

The company, however, warned that the search results should not be considered medical advice.

One in 20 Google searches are on health-related topics, the company said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

