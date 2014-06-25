Google unveils "Fit" health, fitness tracking platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 (Reuters) - Google Inc unveiled a “Google Fit” platform on Wednesday to help users of its Android mobile software collate and keep track of health and fitness data on smartwatches and other mobile devices.

Fit functions similarly to recently introduced services from Apple and Samsung. The tracking and analysis of health information is expected to be a big driver for smartwatches and other sensor-laden devices this year. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)