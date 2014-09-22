FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google selects HTC for upcoming Nexus tablet - WSJ
September 22, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Google selects HTC for upcoming Nexus tablet - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc has selected HTC Corp to make its upcoming 9-inch Nexus tablet, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google had been mulling HTC as a potential Nexus tablet partner since last year and HTC engineers have been flying to the Googleplex in Mountain View in recent months to work on the project, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1qYQrAU)

Google’s decision to pick HTC reflects its long-term strategy of building a broad base of partners from device to device to prevent any one manufacturer from gaining a monopoly, the report said.

That may also be one of the reasons why Google chose HTC over bigger rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, maker of the Nexus 10 tablet.

Representatives at Google were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. HTC declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
