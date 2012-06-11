FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, author body end spat on internet books
June 11, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Google, author body end spat on internet books

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. internet search provider Google and authors group Society Men of Letters of France (SGDL) have reached an agreement that ends a dispute dating back to 2006 over the publishing of snippets of books on the internet.

The deal puts an end to an appeal procedure, the two groups wrote in a joint statement on Monday.

“The agreement was reached to promote initiatives in favour of digital books’ development and create diversity, in compliance with copyrights,” they said.

The SGDL, which says it represents 6,000 French and French speaking authors and pays special attention to copyrights with regard to new technological developments, said the agreement would protect their rights on the internet.

