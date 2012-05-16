Google to meet French regulator on privacy policy

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Google will meet with France’s data protection watchdog on May 23 to answer questions about its new user privacy policy as part of a Europe-wide investigation being led by the French regulator.

France’s Commission Nationale de l‘Informatique (CNIL) is examining Google’s new approach to privacy on behalf of the 27 states of Europe to determine if it conforms with European law.

Google has already provided a 94-page response to a CNIL questionnaire on the new policy, which took effect in March.

“We are not totally satisfied with their responses so we have set up this meeting to discuss the issues with Google,” said Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, the president of CNIL, in an interview.

“We want to untangle the precise way that specific personal data is being used for individual services, and examine what the benefit for the consumer really is,” she explained.

Under its new system, Google consolidated 60 privacy policies into one and began pooling data it collects on individual users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and its social network Google+.

The search giant says this allows it to better tailor search results and improve services for consumers. Users are not allowed to opt out.