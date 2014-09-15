FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google launches Android One, phones to be priced at around $105
September 15, 2014

Google launches Android One, phones to be priced at around $105

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Google Inc launched in India on Monday the first smartphones powered by its Android One operating system, pricing them at around 6,399 rupees ($105) to capture the low-cost segement of the world’s fastest growing smartphone market.

Google launched the phones in partnership with Indian mobile phone makers Micromax, Karbonn and Spice Mobiles.

Google says it plans to expand Android One to Indonesia, Phillippines and other South Asian countries by the end of 2014 and in more countries in 2015. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

