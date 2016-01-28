FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy tax police believe Google evaded 227 mln euros in taxes -sources
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Italy tax police believe Google evaded 227 mln euros in taxes -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Italian finance police believe Google evaded 227 million euros ($247.5 million) in taxes in Italy between 2009 and 2013, investigative sources said on Thursday.

The finance police report is due to be delivered to Google management later in the day.

According to Google’s latest figures, it paid 2.2 million euros of tax in Italy in 2014 on revenues of 54.4 million euros generated in the country. Italy’s Communications Authority estimates Google’s Italian revenues at around 10 times higher.

Google agreed last week to pay 130 million pounds ($185 million) in back taxes to the British authorities, but it was seen by many as too little compared with the profits made by the company in Britain. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Isla Binnie)

