Google agrees to pay 306 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Internet giant Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said the agreement covered the period between 2002 and 2015.

"In addition to the taxes already paid in Italy during those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros," the statement said.