FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Google agrees to pay 306 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 3 months ago

Google agrees to pay 306 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Internet giant Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said the agreement covered the period between 2002 and 2015.

"In addition to the taxes already paid in Italy during those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros," the statement said.

$1 = 0.9148 euros Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.