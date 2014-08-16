FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google buys city-guide app maker JetPac
#Market News
August 16, 2014 / 1:23 AM / 3 years ago

Google buys city-guide app maker JetPac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Google Inc is buying JetPac Inc, the startup that designs social travel applications disclosed on its website on Friday, without providing details.

"We'll be removing Jetpac's apps from the App Store in the coming days, and ending support for them on 9/15," stated a posting on JetPac's homepage. (bit.ly/1b66Re9)

San Francisco-based JetPac has created a mobile application that uses pictures from various social networking sites to create city guides.

Earlier this year, Google bought Nest Labs Inc, which makes smart thermostat and smoke alarms, for $3.2 billion, making the deal one of the largest in Google’s history.

Google was not available for comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

