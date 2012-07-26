FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google unveils broadband Internet service
July 26, 2012 / 4:33 PM / 5 years ago

Google unveils broadband Internet service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo./NEW YORK July 26 (Reuters) - Google Inc unveiled its Google Fiber broadband Internet service in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, promising access speeds more than 100 times faster than some of the fastest available from traditional U.S. cable and telecommunications companies.

“The Internet is a huge positive force, and yet we are at a crossroad,” said Google Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pichette, who has played a lead role in overseeing the Fiber project. He said Internet speeds had leveled out for broadband since around 2000, and Google would making it 100 times faster.

“We at Google we believe there is no need to wait,” he said.

The download speeds would be around 1 gigabyte a second, according to Google executives who were presenting a demonstration.

Google invested in building out fiber in Kansas City in 2011 after inviting cities back in 2010 to help identify communities that would be interested taking part in the project.

