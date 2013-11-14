FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, KKR invest $400 million in six U.S. solar power plants
November 14, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Google, KKR invest $400 million in six U.S. solar power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Technology giant Google Inc and private equity firm KKR & Co LP are investing $400 million in six solar power plants in California and Arizona.

In a statement, the companies said the plants are being built and sold by Recurrent Energy, a San Francisco developer of utility-scale solar projects that is owned by Japan’s Sharp Corp .

The deal is valued at $400 million, according to a Google spokeswoman. That includes equity investments and debt financing from Google and KKR.

The five projects in California and one in Arizona will generate 106 megawatts of electricity, or about enough to power 17,000 homes. They will be in service by January of next year.

