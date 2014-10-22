FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google launches new email service dubbed "Inbox"
October 22, 2014

Google launches new email service dubbed "Inbox"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc launched an email service called “Inbox” on Wednesday that allows users to organize emails and reminders and shows information such as flight bookings, events and package deliveries in a more user-friendly way.

The new service is being provided alongside Google’s popular Gmail email service.

The company said in a blog post that it was sending out invitations to a selected group of Gmail users to try out the new service. (bit.ly/1woCxac) (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

