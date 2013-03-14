FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More change at Google as head of maps and commerce gets new role
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

More change at Google as head of maps and commerce gets new role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The head of Google’s Inc’s mapping and commerce division is stepping down from the role, the latest change to the company’s senior management team, which saw Android boss Andy Rubin hand over the reins on Wednesday.

Google will split its Maps/Geo and Commerce group into two separate units. Senior Vice President Jeff Huber, who has led the group since 2011, is moving to Google X, the company’s experimental projects group known for developing self-driving cars and the Google Glass wearable computer.

Huber, who worked on some of Google’s “most complicated issues like ads, apps, payments and geo,” is now “eager to work in a more startup-like environment,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Google executive Alan Eustace will take over the Maps/Geo group, while Susan Wojcicki will lead Google’s Commerce group.

On Wednesday Google announced that Sundar Pichai would take over its fast-growing Android mobile software business, replacing Rubin, who is moving to a new, yet-to-be-defined role at the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
