German publishers appeal decision in market power case against Google

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German publishers have appealed a Berlin court’s rejection of a case in which they accused Google of abusing its market power by refusing to pay them for displaying newspaper articles online, an attorney for the publishers said on Monday.

Germany’s biggest newspaper publisher, Axel Springer and 40 other publishers had accused Alphabet Inc’s Google of unfair treatment.

The court had rejected the case in April, saying that Google’s business model was a “win-win” proposition for both parties. It said that although Google had a 90 percent share of the German market, it was not treating certain publishers unfairly. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Joseph Nasr)