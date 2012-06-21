FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google CEO loses voice, skips shareholder meeting
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Google CEO loses voice, skips shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 (Reuters) - Google Inc Chief Executive Larry Page sat out his company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, missing only the second gathering of investors since he took the helm.

Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told shareholders at the company’s Mountain View headquarters that Page, who replaced Schmidt as CEO in April 2011, had “lost his voice” and would not be able to do any public speaking engagements for the time being.

Schmidt said Page continues to run the company, but that Page will also not speak at the Google developer conference next week and the company’s second-quarter earnings results next month.

Page, along with co-founder Sergey Brin and Schmidt, control a majority of the Internet giant through special shares that give them more voting power.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

