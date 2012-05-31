FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion
May 31, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Microsoft, Nokia collusion raises prices -Google

* Complaint filed “recently” with European Commission

May 31 (Reuters) - Google Inc on Thursday accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred 1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the company called a “patent troll” - a term referring to a holder of patents that litigates them aggressively.

“Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that side-step promises both companies have made,” the Internet search leader said in a statement, adding that the complaint was filed “recently.”

“They should be held accountable, and we hope our complaint spurs others to look into these practices.”

Nokia was not immediately available for comment. A Microsoft representative said the company had not seen the complaint, and declined comment.

