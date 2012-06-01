Nokia: Android phones have major patent issues

HELSINKI, June 1 (Reuters) - Nokia said Google’s claim that it was colluding with Microsoft on intellectual property was wrong and countered that devices using Google’s Android software had problems with patents.

“Though we have not yet seen the complaint, Google’s suggestion that Nokia and Microsoft are colluding on intellectual property rights is wrong. Both companies have their own IPR portfolios and strategies and operate independently,” Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said in an email on Friday.