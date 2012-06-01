FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia: Android phones have major patent issues
June 1, 2012 / 8:23 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia: Android phones have major patent issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 1 (Reuters) - Nokia said Google’s claim that it was colluding with Microsoft on intellectual property was wrong and countered that devices using Google’s Android software had problems with patents.

“Though we have not yet seen the complaint, Google’s suggestion that Nokia and Microsoft are colluding on intellectual property rights is wrong. Both companies have their own IPR portfolios and strategies and operate independently,” Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said in an email on Friday.

