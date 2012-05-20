FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves Google's Motorola deal
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

China approves Google's Motorola deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China said on Sunday it had granted conditional approval to Google’s plans to acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings, clearing the last regulatory obstacle to a deal that will help the search company’s plans to develop its own smart phones.

The approval, which Google had announced on Saturday, comes nearly eight months after the application for the $12.5 billion purchase was submitted and requires that the No.1 search company keep its Android operating system free and open for at least five years.

“At the end of the five years, the Ministry of Commerce will continue to assess the state of the Chinese smart phone operating system market,” said a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

Google’s Android software is the top operating system for Internet-enabled smart phones.

The company wants phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent applications, as it looks to compete with rivals such as Apple Inc. and defend itself and Android phone manufacturers in patent litigation.

U.S. and European regulators approved the deal in February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.