RPT-Google warns of more cuts at Motorola, Q3 cuts to cost $340 mln
October 4, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Google warns of more cuts at Motorola, Q3 cuts to cost $340 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Google Inc said planned job cuts at its Motorola Mobility mobile phone unit will cost about $340 million in severance and other costs in the third quarter and it warned of further restructuring.

“Motorola has continued to refine its planned restructuring actions and now expects to broaden those actions to include additional geographic regions outside of the U.S.,” the company said in a statement.

“Motorola continues to evaluate its plans and further restructuring actions may occur, which may cause Google to incur additional restructuring charges, some of which may be significant.”

The Internet search giant said in August that it would cut 20 percent of jobs at Motorola Mobility, which it bought for $12.5 billion last year, as it moves to make more smartphones and fewer simple mobiles.

