Ex-Ford chief Mulally joins Google's board
July 15, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Ford chief Mulally joins Google's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 (Reuters) - Google Inc has appointed former Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally to its board of directors, drafting a seasoned Detroit executive into its ranks as it develops a self-driving car and tries to get its software into more automobiles.

Mulally, once deemed a strong contender for chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, joined the board last week and will also serve on Google's audit committee, the Internet search giant said in a blogpost (here). (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
