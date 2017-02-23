(Adds details from Cohen interview, paragraph 13)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google
and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to
help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive
comments on their websites.
The technology, called Perspective, will review comments and
score them based on how similar they are to comments people said
were "toxic" or likely to make them leave a conversation.
It has been tested on the New York Times and the companies
hope to extend it to other news organisations such as The
Guardian and The Economist as well as websites.
"News organizations want to encourage engagement and
discussion around their content, but find that sorting through
millions of comments to find those that are trolling or abusive
takes a lot of money, labour, and time. As a result, many sites
have shut down comments altogether," Jared Cohen, President of
Jigsaw, which is part of Alphabet, wrote in a blog post.
"But they tell us that isn’t the solution they want. We
think technology can help."
Perspective examined hundreds of thousands of comments that
had been labelled as offensive by human reviewers to learn how
to spot potentially abusive language.
CJ Adams, Jigsaw Product Manager, said the company was open
to rolling out the technology to all platforms, including larger
ones such as Facebook and Twitter where trolling
can be a major headache.
The technology could be expanded to identify personal
attacks or off-topic comments too, Cohen said.
Perspective will not decide what to do with comments it
finds are potentially abusive; rather publishers will be able to
flag them to their moderators or develop tools to help
commenters understand the impact of their writing.
Cohen said a significant portion of abusive comments came
from people who were "just having a bad day."
The initiative against trolls follows efforts by Google and
Facebook to combat fake news stories in France, Germany and the
United States after they came under fire during the U.S.
presidential campaign when it became clear they had
inadvertently fanned false news reports.
The debate surrounding fake news has sparked calls from
politicians for social networks to be held more liable for the
content on their platforms.
Jigsaw is offering the product to publishers for free and
hopes to support languages other than English soon, Cohen said
in an interview. While the technology is in its early days and
could misinterpret language such as sarcasm, it will improve
over time, Cohen said.
(Additional reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco.)