Google CEO says "nothing seriously wrong" -source
June 22, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

Google CEO says "nothing seriously wrong" -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc CEO Larry Page, who plans to skip several high-profile events in coming weeks after losing his voice, told employees there was “nothing seriously wrong with me,” according to a source who had seen an internal staff memo.

Page sat out his company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday. The 39-year-old Google co-founder is resting his voice because of an unspecified condition, and will miss Google’s annual developer conference next week as well as its quarterly results announcement next month, executives said on Thursday without elaborating.

