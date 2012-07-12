FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's CEO Page "recovering," was in office -Schmidt
July 12, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Google's CEO Page "recovering," was in office -Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 (Reuters) - Google Inc CEO Larry Page, absent from the Internet company’s public events for weeks, is recovering from an unspecified ailment that caused him to lose his voice and was in the office on Monday, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said.

Page has been taking meetings at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Schmidt told reporters at the annual Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley on Thursday.

“He’s still recovering. Larry is doing much better. He was in the office on Monday,” Schmidt said. “Larry ran the meeting. He is talking, but talking softly.”

Page has stayed out of the public eye since last month, when he was a no-show at an annual shareholders’ meeting after having “lost his voice,” Schmidt explained at the time. His prolonged absence -- Page is expected to miss next week’s quarterly earnings conference call -- has raised questions about the health of the 39-year-old Google co-founder and the mystery condition affecting his voice.

