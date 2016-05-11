FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to ban payday lender ads from its site -Washington Post
May 11, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Google to ban payday lender ads from its site -Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Google on Wednesday said it will ban all payday loan ads from its website, a move to satisfy advocates who say the practice takes advantage of poor and vulnerable customers by offering cash that must be paid back under steep interest rates, the Washington Post reported.

Advertisements that appear on the top and right side of a Google search results page will no longer show marketing from the payday lending industry beginning July 13, the Post said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella)

