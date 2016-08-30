Google's cloud close to winning PayPal business - CNBC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is close to winning PayPal Holdings Inc as a client for its cloud business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While Google is the front-runner, the online payments processor is evaluating other providers and hasn't made any decision, CNBC reported on Tuesday. (cnb.cx/2bGbowT)

Google has been trying to beef up its presence in cloud computing, a market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Google and PayPal could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)