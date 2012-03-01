FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agencies say Google breaking data laws - commissioner
March 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

EU agencies say Google breaking data laws - commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said on Thursday that data protection agencies in countries across the European Union had come to the conclusion that Google’s new privacy policy was in breach of EU law.

“The authorities of the data controllers in Europe have asked their French counterparts to analyse the new policies and they have come to the conclusion that they are deeply concerned and that the new rules are not in accordance with the European law and that the transparency rules have not been applied,” Reding told BBC Radio Four.

