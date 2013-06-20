FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French data watchdog tells Google to change privacy policy
June 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

French data watchdog tells Google to change privacy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - France’s data protection watchdog ordered Google on Thursday to change its privacy policy or face fines, heading an EU-wide push to get the Internet giant to better spell out its intentions and methods for collecting user data.

The CNIL watchdog said Google Inc’s privacy policy violated French laws and gave the U.S. company three months to make changes or risk a fine of up to 150,000 euros ($201,100) and a second of 300,000 euros if it still failed to act.

The CNIL’s move is the result of a year-long tussle with the top search engine and email provider. It said Spain, Britain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands planned to take similar action in coming weeks.

