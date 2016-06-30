Spanish authorities raid Google offices over tax - source

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Spanish officials raided Google's Madrid offices on Thursday in a probe related to its payment of taxes, a person familiar with the matter said, and the internet company said it was cooperating with local authorities.

A spokewoman for Google said in a brief statement the company complied with fiscal legislation in Spain just as it did in all countries where it operated.

The company was working with authorities to answer all questions, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Julien Toyer and Paul Day)